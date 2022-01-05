Baptist Corbin closing monoclonal treatment center

Lack of availability, effectiveness against omicron cited

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – New evidence abut the effectiveness of the treatment against the omicron COVID variant and a lack of availability, Baptist Health Corbin announced Tuesday it is closing its outpatient monoclonal center.

“Evidence shows that Omicron is currently the dominate variant of Covid-19 in Kentucky and unfortunately, the current outpatient monoclonal IV treatment option is not effective. Therefore, the Covid-19 Monoclonal Outpatient Clinic at Baptist Health Corbin will be closing on January 5, 2022,” the hospital said in a statement Tuesday night.

Baptist Health Corbin has exhausted the existing inventory of the monoclonal medications and no doses are available for Emergency Room or Outpatient clinic infusions, it said.

“If you were one of our outpatients in the Monoclonal Clinic, we sincerely thank you for selecting our hospital to serve you in the fight against Covid-19,” the statement concluded.