“Bans Off Our Bodies” rally for abortion rights held in Lexington on Tuesday

About 30 people gathered Tuesday evening for the rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An abortion rights rally took place in downtown Lexington on Tuesdsay. Dozens of people gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse as part of the nationwide “Bans Off Our Bodies” effort.

Organizers say it’s one of many events scheduled over the next week across the country, in an effort to demand the Senate act to protect women’s rights to safe, legal abortions.

Attendees say they’re also troubled by the recent leak in the U.S. Supreme Court and what that could mean for women’s healthcare going forward.

“As an attorney I thought this was settled precedent,” said attendee Lindsey Burke. “In fact, that’s what we heard when the people were being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court but here we are. We need to take steps to make sure that we do whatever it takes so that women are not forced back into back alley unsafe healthcare practices.”

Wednesday’s bill, if passed, would protect abortion access nationwide.

Many in attendance belong to a local group called Kentucky for Reproductive Freedom.