UDATE: Nephew, uncle plead guilty to roles in Mt. Sterling robberies

UDATE POSTED OCT. 26. 2021

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old man has leaded guilty to federal bank robbery charges and his uncle to conspiracy for hiding the money, according to federal prosecutors and Mt. Sterling police. Larry A. Crump leaded guilty to bank robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime, felon in possession of a weapon and disrupting federal commerce for the November 2020 robberies at the Peoples Bank and Cash A Check. He faces up t 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in January 2022. His uncle, 58-year-old Garry R. Crump pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to bank robbery and making false statements for hiding the money from the bank robbery and lying to investigators for two days until investigators found the money on his property in Sharpsburg. Garry Crump faces three years in prison when he is sentenced in January 2022.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DEC. 7, 2020

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mt. Sterling Police have arrested the uncle of a bank robbery suspect and charged him with hiding much of the stolen money.

According to police, 57-year-old Garry R. Crump is charged with tampering with evidence, complicity to robbery and marijuana trafficking.

The robbery occurred Nov. 20 at Peoples Bank.

Crump is the uncle of 36-year-old robbery suspect Larry Crump, of Sharpsburg, and is accused of assisting his nephew by hiding a majority of the money at his residence in Sharpsburg, Ky., following the robbery.

That money was recovered and matched money that was reported stolen, police said in a social media post.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrest could be made, according to Mt. Sterling Police.