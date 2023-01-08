Ballroom House hosts first Bluegrass Dancesport Invitational

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Lexington dance studio was full of fox trots and tangos Saturday for the first-ever Bluegrass dancesport invitational.

The Ballroom House hosted nearly forty dancers, for the chance to experience a competition-like atmosphere.

The event featured ballroom, latin, other dances, all judged by world-renowned dancer Diego Semprun.

Organizers say events like this help dancers advance and gain confidence on the dance floor

“The goal of the event is to give our students an opportunity to experience a competition, so they can further their dance career by going to national competitions. The energy levels have been really high, we have friends and family coming out to support our students and they are full of enthusiasm” said Nathan John-Paul, Manager of the Ballroom House.

Organizers say they will host the event annually and expect studios in the tri-state area to attend next year.