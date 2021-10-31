Ballet celebrates “Dia de los Muertos”

Bluegrass Youth Ballet performed its signature ballet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a celebration of culture this weekend with the Bluegrass Youth Ballet’s performance of “Dia de los Muertos”. Bluegrass Youth Ballet says this performance is done about every two years and this is its first time back to an in-person audience since the onset of the pandemic.

The studio says while it teaches children the technique and choreography of ballet, it also likes to teach the importance of cultural diversity which it showcases through shows like “Dia de los Muertos”.

“Everybody can feel something special or different about where they are in their head-space and it’s just a way of bringing awareness to your own emotions,” says Adalhi Aranda, direcotr and founder of the Bluegrass Youth Ballet. “I feel that everybody gets something very special from this ballet just very magical.”

Bluegrass Youth Ballet says this show is its signature performance so practice only took a little under 2 months.