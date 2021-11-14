Bailey Rouse, Brock Lindow named CoSIDA Academic All-District

Both Wildcats advance to CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky men’s soccer veterans Bailey Rouse and Brock Lindow have been named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Rouse and Lindow will now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot with honorees being announced in early December.

Both Wildcats were named repeat members of the 2021 Conference USA All-Academic Team earlier this month, with Rouse earning his third straight nod and Lindow clearing his second.

Rouse, a three-time Kentucky team captain from Littleton, Colorado, is a fifth-year civil engineering graduate with a 3.65 GPA. The 6-foot midfielder is the only Wildcat to start all 18 matches and scored two goals this season.

Rouse was a top-30 candidate for the Senior CLASS Award in 2020 and earned the C-USA Academic Medal in 2018. He has appeared on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll three times each, as well as on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2017. He was inducted into the Frank G. Ham Society of Character in 2019.

Lindow is a senior from Toronto with a 3.96 GPA in computer engineering. The 6-2 forward has appeared in 13 matches this season, scoring the game winner in a 1-0 victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 19. He’s a two-time C-USA Academic Medal recipient and two-time member of both the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.