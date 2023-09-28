Backstreet Boy Nick Carter to kick off his solo tour at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Backstreet Boy Nick Carter will make a return to the solo stage with his “Who I Am Tour” that kicks off at the University of Kentucky next month.

On Oct. 4, Carter will start his tour with a concert at the Singletary Center for the Arts.

The “Who I Am Tour” will feature both solo hits and beloved Backstreet Boys classics.

“The solo music I’ve released over the years has been a powerful outlet for me, an authentic expression of who I really am, and I look forward to sharing that with fans throughout this tour, while debuting new music and creating new memories together,” Carter said in a press release.

Tickets are $90/$65/$50 by location and can be purchased online at singletarycenter.com, by phone at 859-257-4929 or by visiting the SCFA Ticket Office in person.