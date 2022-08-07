Backpack giveaway honors first Fayette County student who died from COVID-19

125 backpacks were given away at the event.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, community, and back to school fun: that was the goal of a backpack giveaway Sunday at Whitney Young Park.

The Summer Water Fun Day featuring CJ’s first backpack and supply giveaway was held in honor of CJ Gordon, who was the first Fayette County School student to die from Covid.

There were several community organizations involved, including non profits, churches, and the Lexington Fire Department.

Families enjoyed bouncy houses, food, music, and a water balloon fight.

The event also featured free haircuts, a balloon release in honor of CJ.

“This was one of my dreams and goals to do because CJ. He was just that person. He was nice, kind, loving, giving, and he always put others before himself. So I wanted to do something that would honor him and benefit him,” said CJ’s mother Renita Wright.

125 backpacks were given away at the event.