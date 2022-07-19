Back to School rallies happening in July in Lexington

The rallies include free backpacks filled with school supplies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The YMCA of Central Kentucky is again teaming up with Fayette County Public Schools to provide 5,500 children with backpacks full of school supplies. The annual neighborhood Back to School Rallies will be held at 12 community sites across Fayette County on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is free for families with children in elementary, middle and high school.

To receive a backpack, families must register at a community site between 9:30-10:30 a.m. the day of the event. Backpack distribution will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Each community site will offer music, games, food and more for all who attend.

“Having access to proper supplies is an integral part of a student’s success. As many families face financial hardship as a result of the pandemic and an increased cost of supplies, we are working to make sure that kids have the tools they need to start the upcoming school year off right,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

Community distribution sites include:

· Booker Church of Nazarene, located at 1605 Jennifer Road Lexington, KY 40505;

· Caroline Memorial YMCA Program Center, located at 220 E. Maple Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356;

· Coventry Oak Elementary, located at 2441 Huntly Place, Lexington, KY 40511;

· Douglas Park, located at 726 Georgetown Street, Lexington, KY 40508

· Gainesway Community Center, located at 3460 Campus Way, Lexington, KY 40517;

· Green Acres Park, located at 1560 LaSalle Road, Lexington, KY 40511;

· Lafayette Church of the Nazarene, located at 264 Lafayette Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40503;

· Radcliffe – Marlboro Park, located at 1870 Benton Road, Lexington, KY 40505;

· Russell Cave Church of Christ, located at 1841 McCullough Drive, Lexington, KY 40511;

· Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 237 E. Fifth Street, Lexington, KY 40508;

· St. Luke Methodist Church, located at 2351 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY 40517;

· Total Grace Baptist Church, located at 1313 N. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40505;

· Valley Park, located at 2077 Cambridge Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.