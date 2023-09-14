AVOL’s annual Dining Out For Life to end HIV returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — AVOL is hosting its annual Dining Out For Life event to help end HIV across the Commonwealth.

Fifty-five restaurants throughout central Kentucky will participate this year, with each restaurant donating a minimum of 25% of their sales to support AVOL’s mission to end HIV.

West Sixth Brewery, Eppings, The Thirsty Fox, C&B and Apollo Pizza are some of the restaurants participating in this event.

The event is only going on today but lasts from breakfast through dinner.

To see which restaurants are participating and at what times, head here: Dining Out For Life