AVOL celebrates new law handing out FREE at-home HIV tests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A number of bills passed by the Kentucky General Assembly taking effect on Thursday.

Among them, a new law that modernizes some of the state’s most outdated HIV laws.

The measure eliminates two HIV related felonies, and now allows people living with HIV to donate life-saving organs to other people living with HIV.

It also gives people the option to take an HIV self-test in the privacy of their homes.

The HIV Crime is Not a Crime Coalition handing out free at-home HIV tests kits on Thursday at AVOL in Lexington.

“Now, for the first time ever in the commonwealth, this is a tool that’s been missing from the tool kit in terms of HIV prevention and especially with Kentucky, unfortunately, having so many hot spots of HIV outbreak, even in this whole region, it’s so necessary to be able to share these tests and distribute them freely,” says Chris Hartman, the executive director at the Fairness Campaign.

The free at-home HIV tests were donated by Norton Healthcare.