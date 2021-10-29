Avenstoke Road/KY 1875 to close in Anderson County for pipe replacement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers taking Avenstoke Road/KY 1875 in Anderson County should be prepared for a scheduled closure.

The temporary closure is needed for pipe replacement operations.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2, Avenstoke Road will be closed between milepoints 0.5 and 1.0.

Drivers can take Grafenburg Road/KY 151 in Franklin County and Alton Station Road/KY 512 in Anderson County as alternate routes.