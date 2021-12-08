Authorities search for missing 51-year-old Laurel County man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are looking for a missing man in London.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Gregory, 51, was last seen off Davenport Lane around seven miles south of London on Dec. 3 and has not been seen since then. He was reported missing at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Gregory may be driving a tan Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information on Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or at 606-878-7000.

Laurel County Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Brett Reeves is investigating.