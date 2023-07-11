Authorities issue Golden Alert for man with cognitive disorder

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Golden Alert has been issued for a Pulaski County man who has a cognitive disorder and is feared to possibly hurt someone.

Joshua Sims walked away from his home Monday morning, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old has a cognitive disorder that affects his impulse control. Police say Sims has never hurt anyone, but former caretakers have had concerns about him.

Sims was last seen wearing a white, cutoff T-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and a black hat.

Police believe he may be in Louisville, but was previously seen at Valero Gas Station in Rockcastle County.

No photo or physical description of Sims was available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates