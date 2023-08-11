Aug. 11 declared Hip Hop Day in Lexington; Lyric Theatre to celebrate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 11 will be declared Hip Hop Day in Lexington, thanks to a proclamation from Mayor Linda Gorton.
In 1973, Hip Hop was created “to be a celebratory culture that told stories of poor brown and black people living in the inner cities of our country,” the proclamation reads. “Hip Hop documents and represents the communities of all races, cultures and walks of life.”
The proclamation recognizes the following “pillars” of the Hip Hop community:
- 7 Aurelius
- Rob Jackson
- Finis Ky White
- Nemo Achida
- Devine Carama and JK-47
- Young Chu
- Young L.O.R.D.
- Joey Truax
- DJ Phat Kat
- Flawless Blak
- Jup
- Deacon the Villian
- Natti
- Sami Ibrahim
- Black Fist Radio
- Bonafide Circle
- Madd Militia
- Jay Alexander
- Big Scoupe & NHB
- G-Mack
- Whyte Owle
And many more.
Lexington’s Lyric Theatre will celebrate at 8:30 p.m.