Aug. 11 declared Hip Hop Day in Lexington; Lyric Theatre to celebrate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 11 will be declared Hip Hop Day in Lexington, thanks to a proclamation from Mayor Linda Gorton.

In 1973, Hip Hop was created “to be a celebratory culture that told stories of poor brown and black people living in the inner cities of our country,” the proclamation reads. “Hip Hop documents and represents the communities of all races, cultures and walks of life.”

The proclamation recognizes the following “pillars” of the Hip Hop community:

7 Aurelius

Rob Jackson

Finis Ky White

Nemo Achida

Devine Carama and JK-47

Young Chu

Young L.O.R.D.

Joey Truax

DJ Phat Kat

Flawless Blak

Jup

Deacon the Villian

Natti

Sami Ibrahim

Black Fist Radio

Bonafide Circle

Madd Militia

Jay Alexander

Big Scoupe & NHB

G-Mack

Whyte Owle

And many more.

Lexington’s Lyric Theatre will celebrate at 8:30 p.m.