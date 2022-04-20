Attorney: Video contradicts official account of shooting

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in the Bullitt County case last year

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – An attorney says body camera video that shows a Kentucky deputy fatally shooting a man fleeing in a vehicle contradicts the official account of what happened.

Video obtained by WDRB-TV shows Bullitt County deputies found 20-year-old Eric Kessler asleep or passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and broke a window to awaken him.

The station reported Tuesday that Kessler appeared confused and backed into a police cruiser and then tried to flee.

Attorneys representing deputies in a civil suit have said Kessler accelerated his vehicle toward a deputy.

Attorney Zack McKee filed a wrongful death lawsuit last year and says video shows deputies behind Kessler as he drove away.