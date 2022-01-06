UPDATE: Attorney gets five more years in human trafficking case

Former judge sentenced to 20 years previously

UPDATE POSTED 4 P.M. JAN. 6, 2022

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Northern Kentucky attorney has been sentenced to five more years in prison but won’t spend more time behind bars.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Robert L. Poole was sentenced in Boone Circuit Court for human trafficking charges.

Poole pleaded guilty to two counts of Promoting Human Trafficking – commercial sex activity, which is a Class D felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison, to be served concurrently with an existing sentence, and he was ordered to pay $10,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.

Late last year, Poole pleaded guilty in Kenton Circuit Court to five counts of Promoting Human Trafficking and was sentenced to eight years in prison, probated for five years with conditions. He was also ordered to pay $40,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.

As part of the sentencing in both courts, a 10-year protective order has been put in place for 13 different victims.

The investigation in this case was led by the Erlanger Police Department. Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan. Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges. Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Timothy Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth, and she also prosecuted Poole’s case.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED DEC. 17, 2021

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that Robert L. Poole, 53, was sentenced in Kenton Circuit Court for human trafficking charges.

In October, Poole pleaded guilty to five counts of Promoting Human Trafficking – commercial sex activity, which is a Class D felony. He was sentenced today to eight years in prison, probated for five years with conditions. He was also ordered to pay $40,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund. As part of the sentencing, a 10-year protective order will be put in place for nine different victims.

The investigation in this case was led by the Erlanger Police Department. Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan. Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Timothy Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth, and she also prosecuted Poole’s case. Poole will be sentenced in Boone County on January 6, 2022, for two counts of promoting human trafficking.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron launched the Your Eyes Save Lives human trafficking awareness campaign to assist Kentuckians in recognizing and reporting the signs of human trafficking. To learn more, visit youreyessavelives.ky.gov.