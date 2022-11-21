Attorney: Kentucky candle factory hit by tornado interfered with OSHA probe
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) – Former workers at a Kentucky candle factory struck by a tornado last year are alleging that the company retaliated against them for cooperating with federal safety inspectors.
Mayfield Consumer Products has been fined $40,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for violations of federal labor law.
An attorney said Friday that he has filed a charge on behalf of 20 workers.
The filing with the National Labor Relations Board says the company is “denying, abridging, and/or obstructing workers’ compensation benefits” because the workers participated in the OSHA investigation.
Six employees were killed in the Dec. 10 tornado.