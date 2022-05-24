Attorney General Daniel Cameron to run post-primary election audits

12 counties randomly selected in the audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be running 12 audits for the counties that were selected in the post-primary election. Cameron does this to make sure there weren’t any problems during the election.

The counties that have audits being conducted are Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, and Grayson County.

With the counties being randomly selected they cannot be audited in two consecutive elections under the state law currently.

Once the findings are done by the DCI and the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions they will present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.

If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.