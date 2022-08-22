Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. to build new facility in Hardinsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. is investing over $3 million to build a new facility in Hardinsburg.

The Kentucky-based company will construct a new 32,500-square-foot building and create 78 jobs. This new facility will serve as headquarters for the company’s Field Machining Division, which performs on-site industrial repairs for manufacturers throughout the U.S.

The facility will be located on 10 acres in the Breckinridge County Industrial Park and replace a smaller Atlas location in nearby Harned, according to a press release.

“While it’s always exciting when new companies come to Kentucky, it’s even more rewarding to see a homegrown company like Atlas succeed and reinvest in itself and our amazing workforce,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Atlas has been doing business in the commonwealth for over 100 years, and this investment ensures this partnership will endure for many years to come. I want to thank Atlas’ leadership for having a long-term vision and believing in what Kentucky has to offer.”