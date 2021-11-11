Atlantic League adds 10th team for 2022

Kentucky Club To Share Legends Ballpark for League’s 24th Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced it has added a 10th team for 2022. Referred to as the Kentucky team (KY), the club will be listed on the league’s official 24th Championship Series Season schedule when it is released later this week.

The club is owned by Lexington-based Stands LLC, which plans to announce a team name shortly, according to the ALPB. The club will play a full Atlantic League schedule while co-occupying the home of the defending ALPB Champion Lexington Legends. The two clubs will also play each other in select matchups.

According to the ALPB, the Kentucky team will provide a 10th team and balanced schedule in the year in which a Staten Island club will join the eight existing Atlantic League clubs. A 10th city will join the league in 2023 when Hagerstown, Maryland, fields an Atlantic League club.

“The addition of the Kentucky club will provide travel advantages in our league schedule,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “The league is grateful to Stands LLC CEO Andy Shea and the entire Legends organization for their generous offer to host a second team in their ballpark.”

Shea, who noted the agreement was made easier by the earlier decision to install an artificial turf field in Lexington, said the Legends look forward to sharing their home with another team.

“One thing we’ve learned about this great city is that there is room for more baseball in Lexington,” said Shea. “Our fans deserve high quality in all the games in the league’s schedule.”

“Besides,” Shea added, “a second Kentucky team doubles the chances that the Atlantic League trophy stays in Lexington another year.”

According to the ALPB, the league is finalizing its 2022 schedule and plans to issue it by the end of this week.

For more information on the ALPB, click HERE.