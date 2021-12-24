At least one injured in Christmas Eve morning shooting, police looking for suspects

Shooting happened Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police continue to search for those involved in a Friday morning shooting in the 1400 block of Stephen Foster Drive.

According to police, a pedestrian opened fire on a vehicle injuring one of the people inside. Several houses and vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire.

Police said an adult female in the vehicle who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the vehicle went to another location where the driver may have fled.

Police have not released any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.