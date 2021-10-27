Ask The Expert; Why Wealth Management?

ABC 36’s Tom Kenny is here with Jack Russell, founder and CEO of Russell Capital Management in Lexington. Jack is one of the, if not the, longest tenured investment advisors in all of Kentucky, more than 53 years in the industry with a track record of excellence and success. Today we’re talking about when should you be looking to a professional like Russell Capital Management to manage your money.

For more information on how you can manage all the aspects of your financial life visit russcap.com or call them at 859-254-5225.