Ask The Expert: Luxe Lounge, Microneedling

ABC 36’s Lyssa High speaks with Savannah Morriss, Lead Esthetician, Luxe Lounge Medspa about the benefits of Microneedling, also known as Collagen Induction Therapy, on Ask the Expert.

Find out more about Skin Care, Anti-Aging, Injectables & IV Hydration at Luxe Lounge Medspa visit luxeloungemedspa.com

or call 859-523-5897. Luxe Lounge Medspa is location at 867 E. High St. Suite 230, Lexington, KY 40502.