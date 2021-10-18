Ashton Grove holds Harvest Festival in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ) – Ashton Grove Senior Living, a Georgetown retirement community, held it’s first harvest festival today.

The festival included a car show, hay rides, food, bingo, kids activities, and more. As Ashton Grove opened last year in the earlier days of the pandemic, today’s event is one of the first major gatherings it’s residents have been able to have.

According to Davonna Saiar, executive director of Ashton Grove, it’s a very special day for the community’s residents.

“The residents are so excited because for the longest time they didn’t get to bring loved ones in their home and the fact that we’re having this big party and are able to invite everybody is just so wonderful. They are as happy as they can be. And that’s our number one objective. To make sure they feel celebrated and we have a good time together,” Saiar said.

All residents of Ashton Grove are fully vaccinated, booster shots and all.