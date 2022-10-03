Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond







RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning.

Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.

Ashley Outlet hours are:

Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, 12 – 6 p.m.