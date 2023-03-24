Ashland woman arrested after 2-year-old dies from fentanyl ingestion

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was indicted Tuesday after a 2-year-old child allegedly in her possession died from fentanyl ingestion.

On Feb. 14, Kentucky State Police responded to a home in the 1500 block of Greentree Court for a call about an unresponsive juvenile.

Once there, police found a 2-year-old unresponsive and took the child to a local hospital. The child died shortly after arrival, according to KSP. A coroner determined the child died from fentanyl ingestion.

Brittney Copodonna was indicted by a Boyd County Grand Jury on Tuesday and was arrested Thursday.

She’s charged with manslaughter, wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).