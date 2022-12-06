Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate offering Candelight Christmas tours

The tours are happening December 8th and 10th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We’re in the middle of the holiday season, and one Lexington historical home is getting in the spirit by offering Christmas themed tours this week.

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, is offering festive Candelight Tours of the 19th-century statesman’s mansion December 8th and 10th.

This year, the mansion’s theme is “A Dickens Christmas.” Tourgoers can expect a festive, nighttime self-guided tour of the estate.

Tickets are available for purchase online and entry into the mansion is timed every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7 PM. You’ll be able to walk through each festively-decorated room in the mansion and historians are on-hand for any questions you have.

The estate is also giving back as part of its “Dickens Christmas” theme: it’s partnering with the Christian Appalachian Project and God’s Pantry Food Bank to donate to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky.

Until Saturday, you can donate non-perishable food items or monetarily. If you bring a food donation to the Henry Clay Estate, you’ll get a voucher for a free house tour in 2023.

According to Jim Clark, Executive Director for the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation, the tours are to help get all ages involved in history:

“Most people don’t get to be in the house in the evening time, let alone with all these decorations, but it’s also a great way to see young people and we hope they want to learn more about history because of it,” said Clark.

For tickets, visit the Henry Clay Estate’s website at henryclay.org.