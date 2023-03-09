Ashland, Ky. family hires well-known civil rights attorney as in-custody death investigation continues

An investigation into the Ashland Police Department has Kentucky State Police trying to find out why .

The family of that man has now hired nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Investigators said Clarence Wilkerson’s death was possibly related to a pre-existing condition and not a traumatic event.

Sherri Sparks shot video as police served a warrant on Wilkerson at a trailer court at the end of Boyd Street in Ashland on March 2.

“They were putting him in the car, and they just left,” Sparks told ABC affiliate WCHS. “He was alive.”

Investigators said Wilkerson was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center where he later died.

In a statement, attorney Ben Crump said Wilkerson suffered from an enlarged heart. Crump also stated that it is heartbreaking Clarence’s children and loved ones have to grieve his preventable loss all because officers did not take his clearly declining condition seriously.

Meanwhile, Ashland city leaders met with the local branch of the NAACP to make sure lines of communication remain open.

“It looked like he was pleading his case,” Sparks said.

As the investigation continues, KSP said they are now waiting for toxicology reports.

WCHS reached out to the Wilkerson family for comment. They told us they were advised not to do interviews unless legal counsel was present.

