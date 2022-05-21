Asbury University to open $1.6 million Equine Facility

According to the University, the new facility is expected to open this fall

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Asbury University will soon have a $1.6 million dollar Equine Facility.

According to the school, a new 29-thousand square foot facility will sit on some 300 acres just outside Wilmore.

It will include 26 stalls and a western riding arena on Asbury’s equine property.

It means the university can expand programs like western riding and training horses for police work, and even a therapy program which will not only benefit the university but the community as well.

“These are people coming from all over the world coming to study at Asbury and investing in Central Kentucky, and many staying in Central Kentucky for employment. If you go to Rood and Riddle, one of the largest equine hospitals in the world, there are six or eight students from Asbury, including veterinarians, working there today” said Harold Rainwater, Director of Equine Facilities.

