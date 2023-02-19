Asbury University releases schedule, end date to revival

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Asbury University revival entered its 11th day Saturday.

It began on February 8th when students continued to worship after a chapel service.

Since its start, it’s gone viral on social media and thousands of people across the country have traveled to Kentucky to attend. Many also watch on its live stream.

Saturday Asbury President Dr. Kevin J. Brown released a statement as the revival enters its third week. The schedule ends the 24-hour worship at Hughes Auditorium.

Dr. Brown said a schedule has now been established for the upcoming week.

“We are experiencing a historic moment at Asbury University. Since our regularly scheduled chapel service on February 8, there have been countless expressions and demonstrations of radical humility, compassion, confession, consecration, and surrender unto God.

We are witnessing what scripture describes as the Fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23).

As we enter the third week of this renewal movement, our desire is to be faithful to our mission as a student-centric Christian University. Further, we believe that the continued flourishing of such a movement invites us to commission our Asbury community, visiting students, and other campus guests from across the world to neighbor-serving, God-honoring work.

After much prayer and discussion with campus leadership, we have established a schedule for the upcoming week that is available on the university website.”

The final public evening service will be held Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Public worship will continue in the afternoons through Wednesday at 2 p.m. each day,

Then from Monday to Wednesday, evening services at the Hughes Auditorium will be reserved for high schoolers and young adults 25 and below only.

The final public service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Thursday the auditorium will be closed until 7:30 p.m. for the National Collegiate Day of Prayer.

Only high school and college students will be allowed in.

You can find more information here: https://www.asbury.edu/outpouring/

The Wilmore Police Department is also reminding everyone to be safe.