As many thought, Reed Sheppard following dad, mom to UK basketball

North Laurel star makes verbal commitment to Wildcats

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As many had projected, University of Kentucky men’s basketball got a prized recruit in the class of 2023 when North Laurel High standout and the son of two basketball talents Reed Sheppard announced he would sign with the Wildcats.

The coveted five-star recruit made the announcement in the gym at North Laurel High where he burst into the spotlight.

At 6-foot-3, Sheppard, the son of former UK basketball stars Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, already has the skills to be one of the nation’s top prospects and many think the junior guard will only get taller and even more physical as he matures.

His father was a member of Kentucky’s 1996 and 1998 National Championship teams and NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 1998. His mother is among the top 10 scorers in women’s basketball history at UK.

As a sophomore last year, he led the state in scoring with 30.1 points per game and he shot better than 40% from beyond the three-point line despite often facing double teams and having the generate his own offensive opportunities.

He had scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Ohio State, Virginia and other top programs. His verbal commitment was UK’s first in the class of 2023.

247 Sports Composite rankings have Sheppard listed as a 5-star combo guard and the 22nd overall best player in the entire class of 2023.