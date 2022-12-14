As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools

The Kentucky Department of Education met Tuesday to discuss next steps

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year.

Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276 cases from last week. Three new deaths were also reported.

The Kentucky Department of Education says the percentage of patient visits with flu-like illnesses is more than double the rate in the Commonwealth in the previous four years. Kentucky has also reported its third pediatric death from the flu this year.

The CDC ranks Kentucky among ten other states, as well as Washington, D.C., with a ‘very high’ number of flu-like illnesses based on reports for the week of December 3rd.

“This is unprecedented to have this much flu this early in a season,” said Connie White, M.D., DPH deputy commissioner for clinical affairs.

The state’s board of education says COVID-19 cases have plateaued, but 12 counties are still considered to be in the ‘red zone.” While RSV cases may be declining, the virus is still considered to be a concern for school-aged children, with the state saying those numbers could easily rise again.

“Hospitals are stressed with the number of small children that are experiencing distress from RSV,” White said.

However, flu cases remain one of the top concerns, not just in schools but everywhere. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the best way to protect yourself is by getting a flu shot.

The department’s clinic on Newtown Pike is offering free flu vaccinations every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The department does not accept walk-ins, but same-day appointments are available by calling (859) 248-2483.

The Department of Education’s Commissioner Jason Glass says he’s in talks with lawmakers about how to change the average daily school attendance model to keep districts from being penalized for school closures or a large number of absences.