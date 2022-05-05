Armed man robs KFC on Nicholasville Road in Lexington

Lexington Police say the robber took money out of the restaurant's safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a man they say was armed and robbed a KFC on Wednesday night.

Investigators say just after 9:00 p.m., the man, who was wearing a mask and carrying a weapon, walked into the restaurant in the 2400 block of Nicholasville Road, took money out of the safe and left on foot.

A Lexington Police K9 was brought-in to track the robber, but the dog lost the scent, according to police.

Investigators say there were employees and customers in the restaurant at the time of the armed robbery, but no one was hurt.