Armed Corbin bank robbery suspect arrested

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man who police say robbed a bank with a gun in Corbin on Tuesday was arrested shortly after in Knox County.

According to the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Fox entered Community Trust Bank in Corbin with a gun, demanded money then fled the scene. It was reported he was first driving a Honda, then ditched the Honda and changed clothes. He then was seen in a Ford F-150. Officers were able to identify Fox from video surveillance.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith found the truck Fox was driving behind a home on Moore Hill Road, near Corbin, on the edge of Knox County. Multiple agencies surrounded the home where they asked Fox to come outside, and he was then arrested.

Fox is charged with robbery. The money and gun were recovered and Fox is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.