‘Armed and dangerous’ Knox Co. murder suspect arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)

4/13/23, 3:33 p.m.

Smith has been arrested, according to KSP.

Officers say they’ll release more information soon.

4/13/23, 2:30 p.m.

The woman who Smith allegedly killed has been identified as Shelby Mcintyre, according to KSP.

She was 42.

Police are still looking for Smith.

4/13/23, 12:46 p.m.

Kentucky State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect in Knox County.

Brian Smith, of Gray, allegedly shot and killed a woman around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Smith may be driving a blue Ford car with possible damage to the rear passenger’s side.

He has connections to the Woodbine and Corbin areas, according to KSP.

You’re asked to call 911 if you see Smith.