‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate escapes from Lexington correctional facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An “armed and dangerous” inmate escaped a Lexington correctional facility Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fleming County sheriff, police are looking for Kyle Skaggs. Authorities didn’t say which Lexington correctional facility Skaggs escaped from, nor what he was incarcerated for.

ABC 36 has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Skaggs lived at 625 Foxspring Avenue in Flemingsburg before he was incarcerated.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Fleming County Dispatch at 606-845-2121 or Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127.