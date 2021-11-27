Argument over a woman lands two men in jail following shooting

Matthew Wray was shot in the hand but was also charged with violating an emergency domestic violence order

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – An argument over a woman led to a Thanksgiving Day shooting and arrests in Wayne County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say when they arrived at a home on Old Zula Road just after 5:30 p.m., they found Matthew Wray, of Monticello, sitting in a car with bullet holes in it and he had been shot in the hand. He was treated and released from Wayne County Hospital and then arrested and charged with violating an emergency domestic violence order, according to investigators.

The man accused of shooting Wray, Tony Hicks, also of Monticello, was arrested and charged with Assault second-degree.

Both men were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation and more arrests are possible, according to deputies.

*Note: As of this writing, Tony Hicks’ mug shot was not available.