Area hospitals turn lobbies into art galleries for Heart Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — To promote heart health during Heart Month, four hospitals in the Central Kentucky area are turning their lobbies into art galleries featuring works from high school students.

Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester and Georgetown Community Hospital in Georgetown collaborated with students in their counties to display their heart-inspired artwork for a chance to win a $500 scholarship. Each student was given about one month to complete their art.

The galleries were themed “Put Your Heart Into It” and students were asked to use any concept of heart health to express themselves.

Art can be viewed on the following days and times: