Area hospitals receive state quality awards

Rockcastle, Frankfort, Corbin, Continuing Care receive honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) presented its annual Quality Awards to six hospitals from across the state. This award honors hospital leadership and innovation in quality, safety and commitment to patient care.

This year, KHA presented awards to the following hospitals:

Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center – Acute Care Hospitals with fewer than 100 beds

Frankfort Regional Medical Center – Acute Care Hospitals with 100 – 250 beds

Baptist Health Corbin – Acute Care Hospitals with more than 250 beds

UofL Health – Peace Hospital – Psychiatric Units and Freestanding Psychiatric Hospitals

Continuing Care Hospital in Lexington – Post-Acute Units and Freestanding Hospitals (including Physical Rehabilitation and Long-Term Acute Care)