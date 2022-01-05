Area health executives named to state Primary Care Assoc. board

FRANKFORT, Kt. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) is pleased to announce its slate of Board of Directors members for 2022.

The members were installed at the most recent KPCA board meeting. Members serve three-year terms.

Those selected to serve as a Board Officer will do so for one year. The board helps KPCA further its mission to develop a unified coalition of primary care providers, stimulate and support development of primary healthcare services, and serve the needs of our members.

Jack Miniard will serve another year as President of the Board of Directors. Miniard is CEO of Clover Fork Clinic which has locations in Harlan and Evarts. He has leadership experience with both Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), or Community Health Centers as they are commonly called, and Rural Health Clinics.

Stephanie Moore, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of White House Clinics, returns for another year as KPCA Board Vice President. Moore has been in various leadership capacities with White House Clinics since 2001. Her tenure as CEO started in 2012. Under her leadership, White House Clinics has opened new facilities, including a school-based clinic in Berea.

Barry Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK), was selected to serve another year as KPCA Board Treasurer/Secretary. He’s been CEO since the inception of PCCEK in 2003. Martin has a long history of community involvement, serving on several health, education, business, civic, and nonprofit boards.

Additional board members include:

John Lilllybridge Jr., CEO/Executive Director at Fairview Community Health Center in Bowling Green.

Robert Parmelee, CEO, Monticello Medical Associates in Monticello.

Anita Powell, Executive Director, Blount Rural Health Center in Elkton.

Dennis Fouch, Chief Operating Officer, Mt. Sterling Pediatrics in Mt. Sterling.

Ancil Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Big Sandy Health Care, based in Prestonsburg.

Bill Wagner, Chief Executive Officer at Family Health Centers in Louisville.

Chris McClurg, VP, Finance/Chief Financial Officer at St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead.

Raynor Mullins, DMD, retired from the University of Kentucky Dental School and member of Kentucky Public Health Hall of Fame.

Roger Arbuckle, Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Centers of western Kentucky, based in Greenville.

Sally Jordan, Chief Executive Officer at HealthPoint Family Care in Covington.

Joann Nolan, President at London Women’s Care.

Mike Stanley, Chief Executive Officer, Grace Community Health Center, based in Knox county.

Mike Caudill, Chief Executive Officer, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation.

Steve Wrightson, MD, Executive Director of Bluegrass Community Health Center in Lexington.

Julia Richerson, MD, internal medicine and pediatrics at Family Health Center Iroquois, in Louisville.

Derrick Hamilton, DO, CEO/Chief Medical Officer/Physician at Juniper Health in Jackson.

“These exceptional individuals will help KPCA and its member clinics advance our shared mission of increasing access and improving health outcomes for patients in local communities across the Commonwealth,” concluded David Bolt, Chief Executive Officer of the Kentucky Primary Care Association. “Each Board member possesses unique insight and support of the Association’s mission to provide affordable, quality healthcare services to all patients regardless of their ability to pay. They are connected to their communities, their patients, and the Association’s mission.”

The Kentucky Primary Care Association was founded in 1976 as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) corporation of community health centers, rural health clinics, primary care centers and all other organizations and individuals concerned about access to health care services for the state’s under-served rural and urban populations.