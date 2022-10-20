Arby’s releases smoked bourbon inspired by its sandwiches

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — We’ve got the liquor.

Arby’s is releasing a smoked bourbon inspired by its sandwiches.

It’s made in partnership with Ohio craft distillery Brain Brew.

It’s smoked with the same woods used for Arby’s brisket and ribs: hickory, mesquite and pecan.

The limited-edition bourbon went on sale Wednesday for $60 a bottle, plus tax, at arbyssmokedbourbon.com.

It’s available for purchase in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New York and Washington, D.C.

This is Arby’s second liquor.

It launched a limited-time french-fry-flavored vodka last year.