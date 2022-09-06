Apple expected to debut iPhone 14 lineup Wednesday

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Far out! Or at least that’s how Apple is describing its annual September keynote event this Wednesday where it’s expected to unveil its new iPhone 14 lineup.

The invitation features a night sky with a constellation of stars forming the Apple logo, leading some people to think there could be some big camera upgrades for better nighttime or long-distance photography.

But in typical Apple fashion, mum’s the word as the tech giant hopes customers tune in for the live stream on the big day.

We do know the iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer — and, as you’d expect, likely more expensive.

New Apple watch models will probably be unveiled on Wednesday too — including a higher-end offering and there should be an official release date for iOS 16.

New pads or Mac computers likely won’t be out until October, though.