AppHarvest launches ‘Fight the Food Fight’ mobile tour

Pop-up tour visiting Lexington, Louisville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – AppHarvest has launched a mobile tour called “Fight the Food Fight”. Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb shared a video on social media. In it Webb says, “AppHarvest started as an idea that everybody deserves access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The mobile tour kicked off in Lexington on Oct. 29th with their food truck. Each pop-up location offers the public a chance to tour their mobile greenhouse where leafy greens grow in a high-tech hydroponic environment.

According to AppHarvest, its’ sustainable, American-made ‘The Food Fight’ salsa and merchandise will also be available.

AppHarvest says the goal is to build a resilient, American-owned food system through well-paying jobs in agriculture and sustainable farm operations.