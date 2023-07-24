AppHarvest files for bankruptcy

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sustainable food company AppHarvest on Sunday filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas, the company announced today.

The company, which operates a high-tech indoor farm to grow affordable fruits and vegetables and provide jobs to those in Appalachia, will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“AppHarvest is pursuing a transition of its AppHarvest Berea operations to AppHarvest’s distribution partner, Mastronardi Produce, or one of its affiliates, in exchange for approximately $3.75 million, additional incremental funding and support for the company’s restructuring plan. This transition is subject to approval of the Court,” according to a press release.

The company says it will still continue its operations at its farms, including shipping products to grocery chains, restaurants and food service outlets.

To read more about the filing, head here:

AppHarvest Products, LLC, et al.

Case Number: 23-90745 (DRJ)

Southern District of Texas