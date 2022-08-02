Appeals court reinstates Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky appeals court has reinstated a near-total abortion ban that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That means most abortions are now illegal in Kentucky.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the state appeals court for an emergency stay, which blocked a lower court’s ruling. That ruling by a Louisville judge last month put two abortion bans on hold so the courts could determine if they violate Kentucky’s constitution.

The state’s two clinics issued a media release Monday night declaring “abortion is now banned in Kentucky,” and said they began canceling appointments.