Appalshop in Whitesburg receives grant to treat, digitize images damaged in flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Appalshop Archive, a media, arts and education center in Whitesburg, recently received a grant to treat and digitize images that were damaged in the July 2022 flood.

The Save America’s Treasure Grant provides Appalshop with $750,000 to help cover preservation lab costs to salvage hundreds of hours of moving images that document life in Central Appalachia from the 1930s to the present day.

Save America’s Treasures is provided by the National Park Service in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

“These grants preserve and conserve nationally significant properties and collections to tell a more complete story of America and its people,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “Preserving these historic places and collections ensures the generations of today and tomorrow can enjoy and learn from the diverse stories across time and place in America’s history.”

To learn more about where Appalshop Archive is at in its flood recovery process, a virtual presentation will be given on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.

Archive Director Caroline Rubens will give an overview of the archival collectins, flood recovery process and lessons learned in the flood aftermath.

To watch the presentation, sign up here: Appalshop Archive: Salvaging a Half Century of Moving Image History