Appalachian Wireless shutting down its 3G networks at end of year

The shut down will mean older phones, tablets and other devices will no longer function

IVEL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Appalachian Wireless is giving its customers plenty of advanced warning that the company plans to shut down its 3G networks at the end of this year.

The company says devices more than six years old may need to be updated to avoid losing service.

Older devices that aren’t updated will no longer function after December 31, 2022, according to the company.

It’s possible older security systems, medical devices and modems that use those 3G networks might need to be updated as well.

The company says customers will need to know if their device is VoLTE capable. The company released a list of VoLTE capable devices that will still work going forward:

-iPhone 6s and newer

-Samsung Galaxy S9 and newer

-Others

The company says modems and tablets could be affected with the 3G network shut down. Customers with questions should contact the company’s customer support at line toll-free at 800-438-2355.

