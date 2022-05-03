Apartment fire damages two buildings in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An overnight apartment fire in downtown Paintsville damaged two buildings, according to Johnson County Emergency Management.

Investigators say the call came in around 2:00 p.m. for an apartment building fire in the 400 block of Main Street.

Crews from the Paintsville Fire Department with assistance from the W.R. Castle Fire Department battled the fire.

Investigators say there was heavy damage to the apartment building and smoke and water damage to the building next door, which houses a psychologist’s office. Investigators say that building is still usable.

No injuries were reported.

Main Street was reopened by late Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.