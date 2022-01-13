Apartment building damaged by fire in Lexington, two families displaced

The call came in shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday on Augusta Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four apartments in a building were damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon in Lexington.

The fire department says the call came in at 1:17 p.m. at the Bourbon Court Apartments in the 1700 block of Augusta Court. Fifteen fire units responded to the scene.

The fire was in building number three of the complex. Firefighters say everyone who was home at the time of the fire safely evacuated.

Investigators say two of the four affected apartments were empty and it appears the fire started in one of the vacant units on the ground floor. The cause is under investigation.

The affected apartments are numbered 3, 4, 5 and 8. There are a total of eight apartments in the building.

People who live in two of the apartments will have to find another place to live. The American Red Cross is helping the two affected families find a temporary place to stay.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.